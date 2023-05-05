AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 691,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. 4,118,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,050,582. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,296 shares of company stock worth $18,906,171. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

