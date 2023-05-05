Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %
ALLO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 688,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,142. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $17.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
