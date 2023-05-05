Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $17.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
