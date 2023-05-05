Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $17.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

