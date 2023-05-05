Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $17.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.81.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ALLO opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)
- Apple Crushes; Get Ready For All-Time Highs
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.