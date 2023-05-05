Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $17.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

