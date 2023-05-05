Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.95% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at $29,233.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

