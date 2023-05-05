Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,233.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,233.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.