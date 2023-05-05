ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY14 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY14 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74. ALLETE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

