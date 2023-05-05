Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Allegion Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 7,538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 870,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,640,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Allegion by 20.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,469,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $43,179,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 258,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

