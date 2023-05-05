Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.
ALGT opened at $102.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.78 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $157.03.
In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
