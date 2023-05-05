Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

ALGT opened at $102.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.78 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $157.03.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

