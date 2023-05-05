Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $157.03. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,140.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $6,479,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

