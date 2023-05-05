Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $157.03. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,140.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $6,479,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

Earnings History for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.