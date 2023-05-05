Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health stock traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.81. 145,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

