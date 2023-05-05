Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 701 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

IYE stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. 48,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,527. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

