Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 402 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GDX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,247,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,124,764. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

