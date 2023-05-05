Allegheny Financial Group LTD Reduces Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,845,000 after buying an additional 356,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 871,861 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% during the third quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,495,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after buying an additional 673,362 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,127. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

