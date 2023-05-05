Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,383 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,929,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,091.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 614,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.32. 388,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

