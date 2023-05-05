Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $209,000 in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 132.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 33,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,728. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

