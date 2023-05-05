Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VB traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.28. 62,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,946. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.