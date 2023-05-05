Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $5.12 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 2.1% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.08% of RH worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RH by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in RH by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

RH Stock Up 2.7 %

RH stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.19. The company had a trading volume of 73,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $351.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

