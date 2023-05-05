Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. 55,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,890. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

