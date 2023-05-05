Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 163,094 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $46,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,037,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,625,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average is $90.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

