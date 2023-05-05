Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $41.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00058607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,694,663 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,369,504 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.