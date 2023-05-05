Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $36.73 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $36.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,695,038 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,369,879 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

