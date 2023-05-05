Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $121.55 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $184.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

