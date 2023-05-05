Aleafia Health (TSE:AH) Shares Down 10%

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:AH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 120,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 124,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aleafia Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Aleafia Health (TSE:AH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aleafia Health Inc. will post -0.028 EPS for the current year.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

