Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.05% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded up $8.34 on Friday, reaching $183.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,757. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.67.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

