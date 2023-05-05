Akumin (AKU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Akumin has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. Akumin had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. On average, analysts expect Akumin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akumin Stock Performance

Akumin stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,043. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Akumin has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akumin

Akumin Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 1,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares in the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 537,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist.

