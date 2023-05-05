Akumin (AKU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Akumin has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. Akumin had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. On average, analysts expect Akumin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Akumin Stock Performance
Akumin stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,043. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Akumin has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.31.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist.
