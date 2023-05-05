Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 24.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,212. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.