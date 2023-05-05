Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

