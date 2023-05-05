Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $71,442,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 199,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

