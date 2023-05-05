Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,627.82%. The business’s revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,284. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $449,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,098.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $449,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,098.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock worth $1,857,677. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,480,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the period.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

