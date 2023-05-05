Ag Growth International (AFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ag Growth International to post earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$1.19. The company had revenue of C$374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$341.23 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 3.47%.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$59.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$28.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -21.58%.

AFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.88.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.