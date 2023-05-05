Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.0 %

AJRD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

