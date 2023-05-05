Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.