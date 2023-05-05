Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.31.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

