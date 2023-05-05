Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.31.
AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
