Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 324,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.