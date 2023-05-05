Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 324,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

