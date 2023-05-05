Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,153 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $335.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.90. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Profile



Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

