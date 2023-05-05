ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 1,232,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 307,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).
ADM Energy Trading Up 6.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.67.
ADM Energy Company Profile
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.
