Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.6 %

ADPT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 177,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,785. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $55,953.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,643.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock worth $354,339. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

