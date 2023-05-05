Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) Trading Up 2.5%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 44,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 217,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

