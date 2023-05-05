Accsys Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACSYF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.21.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies Plc is a chemical technology group, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialisation of Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements technology. It operates through the following segments: Tricoya, Accoya, and Corporate. The company was founded on August 11, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

