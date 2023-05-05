ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 608,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,849. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $483.14 million, a P/E ratio of -31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 395,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

