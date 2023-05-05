Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.57. 679,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,383. The company has a market cap of $169.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.38. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.