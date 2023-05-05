Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 832,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,422. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

