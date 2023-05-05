ABCMETA Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $267.76 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,269.15 or 1.00067724 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002151 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $414.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.