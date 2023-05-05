92 Resources Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at 92 Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $101,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 935,593 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

