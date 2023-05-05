8,440 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Netflix makes up approximately 0.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $322.86. The company had a trading volume of 952,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.31. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

