750 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

