662 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after buying an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,445.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $25.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,238.92. The stock had a trading volume of 82,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,430. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,337.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,241.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,065.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 130.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

