536 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,119. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.