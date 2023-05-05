500.com Reaffirms Downgrade Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 500.com in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

CHGG traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,350. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

